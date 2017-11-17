VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|11
|8
|2
|1
|27
|8
|19
|26
|2
|RB Leipzig
|11
|7
|1
|3
|18
|13
|5
|22
|3
|B Dortmund
|11
|6
|2
|3
|28
|14
|14
|20
|4
|Schalke
|11
|6
|2
|3
|14
|10
|4
|20
|5
|Hoffenheim
|11
|5
|4
|2
|20
|14
|6
|19
|6
|Hannover
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|11
|4
|18
|7
|Frankfurt
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13
|11
|2
|18
|8
|B Mgladbach
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|19
|-2
|18
|9
|B Leverkusen
|11
|4
|4
|3
|23
|16
|7
|16
|10
|Augsburg
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|11
|5
|16
|11
|Hertha Berlin
|11
|3
|5
|3
|14
|15
|-1
|14
|12
|Stuttgart
|11
|4
|1
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|13
|13
|Mainz
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|12
|14
|Wolfsburg
|11
|1
|8
|2
|13
|16
|-3
|11
|15
|Hamburg
|11
|3
|1
|7
|10
|18
|-8
|10
|16
|Freiburg
|11
|1
|5
|5
|6
|21
|-15
|8
|17
|Werder Bremen
|11
|0
|5
|6
|4
|14
|-10
|5
|18
|Köln
|11
|0
|2
|9
|4
|22
|-18
|2
