German Bundesliga
Stuttgart19:30B Dortmund
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich118212781926
2RB Leipzig117131813522
3B Dortmund1162328141420
4Schalke116231410420
5Hoffenheim115422014619
6Hannover115331511418
7Frankfurt115331311218
8B Mgladbach115331719-218
9B Leverkusen114432316716
10Augsburg114431611516
11Hertha Berlin113531415-114
12Stuttgart114161014-413
13Mainz113351217-512
14Wolfsburg111821316-311
15Hamburg113171018-810
16Freiburg11155621-158
17Werder Bremen11056414-105
18Köln11029422-182
