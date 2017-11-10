Rangers: Ibrox club expects more applications for managerial vacancy

Rangers expect more applications next week from candidates to succeed Pedro Caixinha

Rangers have yet to interview any candidate for their managerial vacancy, the Ibrox club says.

Youth coach Graeme Murty has been in interim charge since Pedro Caixinha's sacking last month.

Rangers say they have received "numerous" applications and expect more by the end of next week before taking their time to make an appointment.

"The club will then consider all viable options available to it," Rangers said in a statement.

"At this time the club has not interviewed any candidate and will take its time to ensure that the best possible decision is made."

Caixinha's seven-month reign was brought to an end with the Portuguese having won 14 of his 26 games.

Speaking at the end of last month, Rangers director of football Mark Allen said the club would "do our due diligence" over appointing a new manager.

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes is among the names being linked with the Ibrox vacancy.

Rangers' next game is against Hamilton in the Premiership a week on Saturday, 18 November.