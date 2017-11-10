Oldham Athletic's George Edmundson extends loan spell with AFC Fylde

George Edmundson
George Edmundson had a loan spell with Curzon Ashton last season

AFC Fylde have extended the loan spell of Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson until 1 January.

The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Coasters since joining them last month.

Edmundson came through the Oldham youth system and is contracted to the League One club until the summer of 2019, with an option for a further year.

Fellow loanee Jamie Stott, 19, has returned to the Latics without playing a first-team game for Fylde.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired