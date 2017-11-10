Oldham Athletic's George Edmundson extends loan spell with AFC Fylde

George Edmundson had a loan spell with Curzon Ashton last season

AFC Fylde have extended the loan spell of Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson until 1 January.

The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Coasters since joining them last month.

Edmundson came through the Oldham youth system and is contracted to the League One club until the summer of 2019, with an option for a further year.

Fellow loanee Jamie Stott, 19, has returned to the Latics without playing a first-team game for Fylde.