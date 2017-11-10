Patrice Evra leaves Marseille and is banned for seven months by Uefa

Defender Patrice Evra has ended his contract with Marseille by mutual consent and been banned from Uefa competition for seven months for kicking one of his own supporters.

Evra, 36, aimed a kick at a fan next to the pitch before a Europa League match with Vitoria Guimaraes on 2 November.

The ex-Manchester United full-back is banned until June 2018 and would have missed Marseille's two group games and the knockout stage if they progressed.

He was fined 10,000 euros (£8,829).

Evra was warming up before the start of the match when he became involved in the heated dispute, which led to him being sent off.

As he was a substitute, Marseille were permitted to begin the game, which they lost 1-0, with 11 players.

