BBC Sport - Denmark boss has sympathy for NI but says referee errors 'part of the game'
Denmark manager Age Hareide says he "felt pity for Northern Ireland" after Thursday's World Cup play-off penalty controversy but adds that refereeing mistakes "are part of the game".
Hareide, along his players Kasper Schmeichel and Christian Eriksen, was talking before Denmark's World Cup play-off first leg against the Republic of Ireland in Copenhagen on Saturday.
