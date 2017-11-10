Blackpool: Club's directors put the League One club up for sale

Blackpool are 12th in the League One table after winning six of their 15 games

Blackpool Football Club Ltd and Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Limited have been put up for sale.

The decision comes after the Oyston family, who own the League One club, lost a High Court battle with former club president Valeri Belokon.

The Oystons were alleged to have shown unfair prejudice against shareholders, which they denied, and were ordered to buy out Belokon for £31m.

They have said they will appeal against certain aspects of the court ruling.

"Following the recent High Court judgment, legal counsel for the respondents have been instructed to apply for leave to appeal elements of the judgment with immediate effect," a club statement said.

"In the interim period, as throughout the litigation process, the focus of the Football Club's board remains on supporting the manager and continuing to negate the impact of off-field issues."

