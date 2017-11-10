Dolly Menga: Blackpool sign Angola international until the end of the season

Dolly Menga
Dolly Menga has made 10 apperances for Angola

Blackpool have completed the signing of Angola international Dolly Menga on a deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old forward joins as a free agent after leaving Portuguese side Braga at the end of last season.

"Dolly is someone we've had a good look at in training and his arrival is one that strengthens our attacking options especially with the injuries we've picked up," boss Gary Bowyer said.

"To be able to bring someone in to help the forward line is a bonus."

Blackpool are currently 12th in League One.

