Hull City: Championship club's owners ask for fans 'amnesty' over protests

Hull City midfielder David Meyler helped clear balls off the pitch in the team's 3-2 home defeat by Nottingham Forest

Hull City vice-chairman Ehab Allam has asked fans to stop protesting against his family's ownership of the club.

Some Tigers fans threw balls on to the pitch in last month's home defeat by Nottingham Forest after a protest march before kick-off.

Many supporters are unhappy with the way the Championship club is being run by Ehab and his father Assem.

Ehab reiterated that they are keen to sell, but until they do, they are asking for an "amnesty" from fans.

He said in a statement: "I was saddened to see the reaction of some fans at the Nottingham Forest game and the impact that this had on our players and the performance that followed.

"Unfortunately, these are lasting effects that play on the minds of players, not knowing what to expect next at each game.

"I do feel this behaviour is totally unacceptable as it doesn't change the position between some fans and the owners, it just disrupts the enjoyment of the game for neutral fans.

"The players, head coach and his staff who have worked tirelessly during the week, need everyone's support during these crucial 90+ minutes. There must therefore be a reaction from the club to avoid such further incidents spilling out on to the pitch, especially considering the common ground that we share with these same fans - namely Allam Out!"

The Egyptian family have endured a strained relationship with fans since taking over in 2010.

In 2013, Assem announced that they wanted to rebrand the club as Hull Tigers, a move which was eventually blocked by the Football Association.

Many fans were also unhappy with the club's decision to scrap season tickets and concessions in place of a membership scheme in March 2016.

In his statement, Ehab confirmed they will now be looking to reintroduce concessions.

The Tigers, relegated from the Premier League last season, are 20th in the second tier, four points above the relegation zone.