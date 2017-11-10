Jack Butland: Stoke and England goalkeeper out with broken finger

Jack Butland has conceded 22 goals in 11 Premier League games for Stoke this season

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with a broken finger.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury in training ahead of England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil, and is one of seven withdrawals from the squad.

Butland was out for more than a year after injuring his ankle on international duty in March 2016.

He has played in all of Stoke's 11 league games this term, conceding 22 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Lee Grant deputised in Butland's absence last season and is likely to do so again having played in the two Carabao Cup matches.