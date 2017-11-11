Simon Murray: Former plumber's winding road to Hibernian

Simon Murray has been one of Hibs' main goal threats so far this season

There was a time when Simon Murray fixed the boilers at Tannadice, but his priority at Easter Road is ensuring a steady flow of goals.

Barely four months into his maiden season at Hibernian, he has netted 13 goals in 18 appearances.

Yet just three years ago the fully qualified plumber and gas engineer combined his day job with part-time football.

"It's been quite a quick rise but I never take it for granted where I am just now," the 25-year-old told BBC Scotland.

"I know what it's like to be working Monday to Friday and going to training twice a week, especially in the winter when it's even worse at night time.

"I left school at 16 and went straight into the family business in Dundee - a four-year apprenticeship and worked another two years in addition to that. I enjoyed it because I never knew anything else.

"I actually used to service the boilers in Tannadice with my old company before I signed with Dundee United. That was quite funny.

"But the tools are in the shed at the moment so I'll not be fixing anything at Easter Road. Brandon Barker asked me to fix a blocked sink a couple of weeks ago but I never went round, so it's probably still like that.

"I was at Dundee United with Chris Erskine and he was a pipe-fitter before he went full-time with Partick Thistle. We used to have a wee laugh about it, saying we were better than all these full-time footballers and we were just plumbers."

Downfield, Tayport and Dundee Violet all benefited from Murray's goals before an opportunity arose at Arbroath in 2014.

He wouldn't change where he is now, but neither would the flame-haired frontman want to swap the tough grounding in football he gained from the junior ranks.

"I used to love it, especially at Tayport, when I was under John McGlashan," said Dundee-born Murray.

Despite Murray's best efforts, he could not win promotion with United

"It was him that really believed in me and he got me the chance at Arbroath eventually.

"I used to love the way the boys were in the dressing room on game day and everyone played for each other. It wasn't for your livelihood but it was something the boys loved going to and working hard for the win, because it made your weekend.

"Playing against men was more appealing than another season at Montrose under-18s or whatever. My mate Steven McPhee at Tayport was a very good player and he still says it was him that set me up with all those goals and put me up here. He never forgets to remind me.

"There's definitely no doubt that there is skill down there, it's just so hard to break in to the senior game and get given a chance. The only thing that lets people down is probably their attitude to going out and stuff and just getting caught up in all that."

An impressive tally of 18 goals at Gayfield in the first half of season 2014-15 encouraged Dundee United to pay £50,000 for Murray's signature, with the striker loaned back to the then League Two club where he would increase his haul to 24 goals by the end of the campaign.

He notched seven in 25 appearances in what was ultimately United's relegation season in 2015-16, before playing his part in almost getting the Tangerines back up from the Scottish Championship at the first attempt.

Murray's big break in senior football came with Arbroath

During 2016-17, he was sometimes used out of position on the left wing, but Murray hit 18 goals in 50 appearances, most notably four in four games during the play-off ties against Greenock Morton and Falkirk.

"Dundee United was brilliant and they gave me the opportunity to go full-time so I'll always be grateful for that, but when Hibs came about I only wanted to come here," he explained.

"I was watching TV and Neil Lennon phoned saying he was wanting to sign me up. He spoke of what I could offer them and that they could make me a better player. When he talked to me I was just desperate to sign.

"I never actually realised how big the club was until I came and saw the fans. It kind of overwhelms you, especially during the Edinburgh derby, and you realise this is quite major. It's great to play your football in front of such a big crowd every week.

"Dundee, for me, is quite a small city so if you had a bad game or couple of results, everyone was on top of you and you couldn't escape. It's a bit bigger here and now if I want to go back to Dundee I can just go and relax."

One man who was "ecstatic" at seeing the transfer from Dundee United to Hibs go through was Murray's father Gary, himself a forward with the Leith club between 1980 and 1984.

Gary Murray playing for Hibs in 1983

And even though Simon's long left the family business, it seems Murray can't always escape family business.

"He comes to every game and is definitely a Hibs fan," he said of the elder Murray.

"He's not one to force things on me or shout at me, but if I was to ask he would say, 'you could do this'.

"He does get disappointed sometimes. When we got beaten by Hamilton at home here, he waited outside and never spoke to me while I was giving him a lift back to his car - it was his birthday that day."