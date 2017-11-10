Scotland: John McGinn hails display despite defeat by Dutch

John McGinn was up against Dutch captain Kevin Strootman in midfield

John McGinn says Scotland showed their team qualities in Thursday's 1-0 defeat by the Netherlands.

Three players made debuts from the start, another came off the bench and McGinn was one of five capped players with fewer than 10 international games.

"Everyone played their part," McGinn, 23, told BBC Scotland.

"I know we could've done better in front of goal but I think it was a really positive performance and one everyone can be proud of."

Memphis Depay tapped in the game's only goal before half-time.

'Disappointed not to get a result'

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, 20, captained Scotland and played in central defence while Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie won their first caps, with Jason Cummings making his debut as a late substitute.

"Over the piece we had a lot of good chances in the game," McGinn explained. "We knew how difficult it would be against such a top team, the Netherlands.

"We had to be focused. A lot of us, it was our first international game in a while so we had to be switched on and we created a lot of good chances.

"[It's] just frustrating we didn't take one of those and over the piece we can be quite happy but disappointed not to get a result.

"Over the course of the week we all got to know each other and we know each other domestically and from meeting up before personally.

"Kieran led by example and Ryan did well."

Christie, on loan at Aberdeen from Celtic, played the full 90 minutes and told the Scottish FA: "We did well to create a good few chances, maybe just could've been a bit more clinical. Overall, probably a lot of positives to take from the game.

"The only way they were going to score was on the counter-attack so it's frustrating to lose a goal like that.

"I'm delighted to have finally made that step up and now it's up to me to try and keep pushing myself and try and keep in the picture in the international scene.

"Hopefully there'll be a few more friendly games before the next campaign."