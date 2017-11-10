Irish Premiership: Gray confident for Mallards encounter

Ballinamallard's Joshua McIlwaine takes a tumble as Cliftonville defender Garry Breen makes the tackle

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray believes his side can continue their good Premiership form with a home win against basement boys Ballinamallard.

The Reds have chalked up five victories in their last six league games and can go fourth with a Solitude success.

"I'm confident we can do it but the Mallards will come here with nothing to lose," said Gray.

A relegation battle between Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint Town is the only other league game on Saturday.

International call-ups have led to postponements while Crusaders are in Scottish Challenge Cup action, with a quarter-final at Dundee United.

Rangers lie 10th in the standings going into the Belfast Loughshore Arena game and just a point above Warrenpoint.

Gage returns

The sides drew 1-1 in their first meeting this season while Carrick welcome back defender Denver Gage from suspension.

"It's a very important game - everyone keeps talking about a mini-league at the bottom of the Premiership," said Rangers manager David McAlinden.

"It's crucial as these are the matches we need to be winning."

Cliftonville have hit form after a shaky start to the campaign and they will leapfrog Linfield if they can secure all three points in north Belfast.

"There's definitely been an improvement from where we were although there is still plenty of work to do and we're aware of that," added Gray.

"For the minute I'm please with where we are and now we need to build on that.

"We've had a relatively good past five or six weeks so the players are confident and particularly here at Solitude."