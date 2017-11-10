BBC Sport - World Cup play-off: NI's Jonny Evans wants forward thinking for Basle game
NI's Evans wants forward thinking for Basle game
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans says they "have to go for it" against Switzerland on Sunday after losing the World Cup play-off first leg 1-0 in Belfast.
Evans also criticised the controversial penalty decision against his brother Corey.
Match report: Northern Ireland 0-1 Switzerland
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired