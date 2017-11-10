BBC Sport - World Cup play-off: NI's Jonny Evans wants forward thinking for Basle game

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans says they "have to go for it" against Switzerland on Sunday after losing the World Cup play-off first leg 1-0 in Belfast.

Evans also criticised the controversial penalty decision against his brother Corey.

