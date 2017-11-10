Joe Ledley in talks with Derby County over extended deal

Joe Ledley has won 75 caps for Wales

Derby County are in talks with Joe Ledley about extending the Wales international's stay beyond January.

The 30-year-old midfielder joined the Championship side as a free agent in September and boss Gary Rowett has been impressed by Ledley's contribution.

"He's played in six games and we've drawn two and won four. From our point of view, the decision has already been made," Rowett told Rams TV.

Ledley helped Derby win four games in a row to climb into the play-off places.

But he was injured when that run came to an end with the 4-2 home defeat against Reading last Saturday.

Rowett added: "The reason he came in short-term was to see if he could earn something longer.

"I commend a player of his level, experience and quality for doing that, and those intentions are there and the talks are already under way.

"It's then down to the club to see if we can do that, and also it's down to Joe and his agent."