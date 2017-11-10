Kieran Tierney 'surprised' to captain Scotland against Netherlands

Kieran Tierney holds off Quincy Promes during Scotland's loss to Netherlands

Kieran Tierney admits he was "surprised" to be given the captain's armband for Scotland's friendly with the Netherlands.

The Celtic left-back, 20, led a new-look Scots side in Thursday's 1-0 friendly defeat at Pittodrie.

"It was an incredible feeling when the gaffer told me he was going to make me captain," said Tierney.

"I was surprised, I am so young, but it's great faith he showed in me and I really appreciate that."

Tierney has previously skippered Celtic and took his tally of Scotland caps to nine.

"It's a massive honour," he said. "That's me captained club and country and it doesn't get much bigger than that. I'm really grateful for the chances I have been given.

"It's crazy. I just try to work hard every single day, keep level-headed. That's all I can do, and where it takes me, it takes me."

Scotland, who started with debutants Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie, fell behind to a first-half Memphis Depay strike in Aberdeen. Uncapped Jason Cummings came off the bench in the second half.

Tierney was deployed at centre-half with Christophe Berra in a back four.

"I have played it a couple of times, maybe I'm a bit more used to it as a back five, but wherever I'm told to play, I will try my hardest," added Tierney, who has also played at right-back for Scotland.

Christie (right) up against Southampton's Virgil van Dijk

Christie, on loan at Aberdeen from Celtic, played the full 90 minutes and told the Scottish FA: "We did well to create a good few chances, maybe just could've been a bit more clinical. Overall, probably a lot of positives to take from the game.

"The only way they were going to score was on the counter-attack so it's frustrating to lose a goal like that.

"Delighted to have finally made that step up and now it's up to me to try and keep pushing myself and try and keep in the picture in the international scene.

"Hopefully there'll be a few more friendly games before the next campaign."