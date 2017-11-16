Burton Albion v Sheffield United
Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough could name the same team that beat Millwall 1-0 last time out.
The Brewers remain without injured full-back John Brayford so centre-back Kyle McFadzean will continue to deputise.
Sheffield United welcome back goalkeeper Jamal Blackman after he missed the win over Hull City with a back injury.
The Blades will go back to the top of the Championship table with a win.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 21%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 55%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between the sides since March 2016, a 1-0 win for Burton in League One at Bramall Lane.
- The Blades have never lost at the Pirelli Stadium (W1 D1), with the last meeting a goalless draw in September 2015.
- Nigel Clough - who managed 104 games for Sheffield United between 2013 and 2015 - has won his last two meetings against the Blades, winning both games 1-0 with Derby (February 2011) and Burton (March 2016).
- Burton have never lost a league match against the Sheffield clubs, winning two and drawing three.
- Leon Clarke has been involved in 10 goals in 12 Championship starts this season (eight goals, two assists) - Clarke scored all four of Sheffield United's goals in their 4-1 win over Hull in their last game.
- Clayton Donaldson has scored five goals in six Football League matches against Burton, including a hat-trick in March 2011 for Crewe Alexandra. Donaldson also scored against the Brewers in the Conference for York City in August 2006 during Nigel Clough's first spell in charge.