Burton Albion v Sheffield United

Blades striker Leon Clarke has scored eight goals in his last eight games

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough could name the same team that beat Millwall 1-0 last time out.

The Brewers remain without injured full-back John Brayford so centre-back Kyle McFadzean will continue to deputise.

Sheffield United welcome back goalkeeper Jamal Blackman after he missed the win over Hull City with a back injury.

The Blades will go back to the top of the Championship table with a win.

SAM's prediction Home win 21% Draw 24% Away win 55%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts