Championship
Burton19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Sheffield United

Leon Clarke
Blades striker Leon Clarke has scored eight goals in his last eight games
Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough could name the same team that beat Millwall 1-0 last time out.

The Brewers remain without injured full-back John Brayford so centre-back Kyle McFadzean will continue to deputise.

Sheffield United welcome back goalkeeper Jamal Blackman after he missed the win over Hull City with a back injury.

The Blades will go back to the top of the Championship table with a win.

Home win 21%Draw 24%Away win 55%

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between the sides since March 2016, a 1-0 win for Burton in League One at Bramall Lane.
  • The Blades have never lost at the Pirelli Stadium (W1 D1), with the last meeting a goalless draw in September 2015.
  • Nigel Clough - who managed 104 games for Sheffield United between 2013 and 2015 - has won his last two meetings against the Blades, winning both games 1-0 with Derby (February 2011) and Burton (March 2016).
  • Burton have never lost a league match against the Sheffield clubs, winning two and drawing three.
  • Leon Clarke has been involved in 10 goals in 12 Championship starts this season (eight goals, two assists) - Clarke scored all four of Sheffield United's goals in their 4-1 win over Hull in their last game.
  • Clayton Donaldson has scored five goals in six Football League matches against Burton, including a hat-trick in March 2011 for Crewe Alexandra. Donaldson also scored against the Brewers in the Conference for York City in August 2006 during Nigel Clough's first spell in charge.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
