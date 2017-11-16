Championship
Preston19:45Bolton
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Bolton Wanderers

Stephy Mavididi
Stephy Mavididi has made eight appearances for Preston North End this season
On-loan striker Stephy Mavididi could start for Preston North End when they host Bolton Wanderers on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, may start as Sean Maguire and Jordan Hugill are both out.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson says Gary Madine can face North End despite being arrested following an alleged pub brawl during the international break.

Madine, 27, was released without charge by the police after an altercation on Friday, 10 November.

SAM's prediction
Home win 55%Draw 24%Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Preston haven't scored in either of their last two home league matches against Bolton (D1 L1) - the last player to score against the Trotters was Lee Cartwright in a 2-2 draw in October 1992.
  • Bolton are winless in two league matches against the Lilywhites (D1 L1), last going three without a win in October 1958 (five matches).
  • Preston have lost their last four league matches in a row - they haven't lost five consecutively since January 2003.
  • Bolton have followed eight consecutive league defeats with a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3), although the Trotters are currently winless in 33 away Championship games (D9 L24).
  • Alex Neil has never lost three consecutive home games in English league football as a manager.
  • Adam Armstrong ended a run of 16 league matches without a goal in Bolton's last match against Norwich, scoring the second in a 2-1 win. Armstrong hasn't scored in back to back league matches since November 2015, doing so in League One for Coventry.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
View full Championship table

