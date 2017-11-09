The decision to award Switzerland a penalty during their World Cup play-off first leg against Northern Ireland was "baffling", says BBC Radio 5 live presenter Colin Murray.

Ricardo Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game from the spot after Corry Evans was deemed to have handled inside the area, though the ball struck the defender's shoulder.

When reviewing referee Ovidiu Hategan's decision, Murray said: "There is not anybody in Switzerland who thinks that is a penalty."

This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport on Thursday, 10 November 2017.