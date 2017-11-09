Friday's gossip column

Sun
The Sun focuses on the withdrawals from the England squad
Daily Express
Daily Express lead with Danny Drinkwater and Northern Ireland's defeat to Switzerland
Daily Star
The Daily Star report that Eden Hazard would like to play under Zinedine Zidane
Drinkwater and Northern Ireland feature on the back of the Mail
Mirror
The Mirror says David Moyes could sell record-signing Marko Arnautovic in January

