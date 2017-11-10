World Cup balls: Do you remember classic footballs from the past?

"I like all of it: the new design, the colours, everything," said Argentina's Lionel Messi

Fifa has unveiled the 2018 World Cup ball for Russia.

The Telstar 18 apparently is a "reinvention of a classic model with a new panel design and the latest technology" and "pays homage to the first Adidas World Cup ball" in 1970.

