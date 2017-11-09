BBC Sport - Listen: Colin Murray dedicates poem to Northern Ireland's football team before Switzerland game

Listen: Colin Murray dedicates poem to Northern Ireland's football team

Radio 5 live presenter Colin Murray dedicates a poem to Northern Ireland before their World Cup qualifying play-off game with Switzerland. It is read by Charlie Lawson, aka Coronation Street's Jim McDonald.

This clip is originally from 5 live Sport on Thursday 9 November 2017.

Top videos

Video

Listen: Colin Murray dedicates poem to Northern Ireland's football team

Video

Yarnold wins skeleton bronze at World Cup

Video

Where does Hamilton rank among F1 greats?

Video

GB surfer suffers injury riding monster wave

  • From the section News
Video

England need to learn respect from other countries - Aluko

Video

'You're funding the men, not the women? What? Why?'

Video

Club-v-country claims nonsense - Southgate

Video

From refugee to Olympian - Yusra Mardini's incredible journey

Video

'Horrible and nasty' - Bruno on being sectioned

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Benitez has helped me be a better leader - Lascelles

Video

Shark alert cuts short Wales surfing lesson

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

Porzingis' slam dunk after incredible recovery in NBA's best plays

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Medway

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired