BBC Sport - Listen: Colin Murray dedicates poem to Northern Ireland's football team before Switzerland game
Listen: Colin Murray dedicates poem to Northern Ireland's football team
- From the section Football
Radio 5 live presenter Colin Murray dedicates a poem to Northern Ireland before their World Cup qualifying play-off game with Switzerland. It is read by Charlie Lawson, aka Coronation Street's Jim McDonald.
This clip is originally from 5 live Sport on Thursday 9 November 2017.
