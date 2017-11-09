Sutton United: Alfie Egan and Tom Bolarinwa join National League side on loan

Tom Bolarinwa helped Sutton earn promotion from the National League South in his first spell at Gander Green Lane

National League side Sutton United have signed Grimsby winger Tom Bolarinwa and Wimbledon midfielder Alfie Egan on loan deals until January.

Bolarinwa, 27, joined the Mariners from Sutton for an undisclosed fee in June 2016, but has played in only three League Two games this term.

Egan, 20, has made 16 appearances for Wimbledon, featuring in one League One fixture this season.

The pair could make their U's debuts at Solihull Moors on Saturday.