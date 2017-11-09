Tristan Nydam: Ipswich Town midfielder signs new contract
Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam has signed a new contract to stay with the Championship club until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Nydam has made 13 appearances for Town this season, having made his senior debut against Luton in August.
The Zimbabwe-born 18-year-old has represented England up to under-19 level in international competition.
Striker Ben Morris, 18, has also signed a new contract to stay at Portman Road until the end of next season.