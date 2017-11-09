Tristan Nydam: Ipswich Town midfielder signs new contract

Tristan Nydam has yet to score a senior professional goal

Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam has signed a new contract to stay with the Championship club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Nydam has made 13 appearances for Town this season, having made his senior debut against Luton in August.

The Zimbabwe-born 18-year-old has represented England up to under-19 level in international competition.

Striker Ben Morris, 18, has also signed a new contract to stay at Portman Road until the end of next season.