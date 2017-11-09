Brad Friedel: New England Revolution hire ex-Blackburn goalkeeper

Brad Friedel made 450 appearances in the Premier League

Former Blackburn and Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Friedel has been named as head coach of Major League Soccer side New England Revolution.

The 46-year-old, who also played for Liverpool and Tottenham, had been coaching USA's under-19 team.

He said: "We, the staff and players, will give 100% commitment to the club and our fans while looking forward to all the challenges ahead."

Revolution finished seventh in the 2017 MLS Eastern Conference.

Friedel played in three World Cups for his country, including all five games when USA reached the quarter-finals in 2002.

The Ohio-born keeper made 450 appearances in the Premier League and retired at the end of the 2014-15 season.