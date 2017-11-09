Scotland: Malky Mackay will not be full-time manager - Regan

Malky Mackay is in interim charge for the friendly match against the Netherlands at Pittodrie

Malky Mackay is not in the running to become Scotland manager on a full-time basis, Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan has confirmed.

Mackay is in interim charge of the national side for the friendly against Netherlands on Thursday at Pittodrie.

But when asked if Mackay, the SFA's performance director, is in contention for the job, Regan told Talksport: "No, Malky and I have discussed this.

"He's got a big job on his hands, he's said that himself."

And Regan added: "He's been asked by the board to take charge for one game and that's what he's doing. He's very proud to lead his country."

Mackay was put in charge on an interim basis after Gordon Strachan was sacked last month.

Regan says there is no rush to find a replacement for Strachan, who departed despite being unbeaten in 2017 after Scotland finished third in their World Cup qualifying group.

"We have got a very long list of candidates, as you can imagine for an opportunity like this," Regan added.

"We don't have a competitive game until next September and therefore this is not something we need to rush into. We are going to take our time, we're going to consider the candidates and we're going to try to identify the person we believe can lead us to Euro 2020.

"There isn't really a time frame on it, we will find the right person and make an appointment.

"There's lots of people that have put their name in the frame - out-of-work managers and a number of managers who are already under contract. We've had a lot of interest in the job.

"When we have had a chance to review that list and come up with a shortlist, then we'll decide who we are going to see."