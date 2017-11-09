Brentford: Head of recruitment Andy Scott to leave for Watford role

Andy Scott also had spells as manager of Rotherham United and Aldershot

Brentford head of recruitment Andy Scott is leaving the Championship club to join the staff at Watford.

The 45-year-old, who played 125 games for the Bees and was manager from 2007 to 2011, has been in his current role for the last 16 months.

"We have made some good signings in recent transfer windows and Andy has played a strong part in that," said co-director of football Phil Giles.

Scott departs with Brentford 12th, four points outside the play-off places.