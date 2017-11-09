Frazer Shaw: Eastleigh sign former Woking full-back

Frazer Shaw played six National League games for Woking last season

National League club Eastleigh have signed full-back Frazer Shaw.

The 22-year-old has joined the Spitfires after a spell with Dulwich Hamlet, but the terms of his deal have not been disclosed.

Shaw began his career as a youngster with Arsenal and Sunderland before making his Football League debut for Leyton Orient in 2015.

He played 30 games for Orient before moving on to Accrington and Woking, and then signing for Dulwich in August.