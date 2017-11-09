Grant Holt: Barrow re-sign former Norwich City and Wigan Athletic striker

Grant Holt helped Hibernian to promotion in the Scottish Championship last season

Barrow have re-signed striker Grant Holt on a player-coach basis, after non-league King's Lynn Town agreed to release him.

Holt, 36, last played for the Bluebirds in 2003 before moving into League football with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Carlisle-born forward played in the Premier League with Norwich City and Aston Villa, as well winning the Scottish Championship with Hibernian.

He is Ady Pennock's first signing since he was appointed Barrow boss last week.