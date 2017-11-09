Man City sign £10m-plus deal with Amazon Prime for behind-the-scenes TV series

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Manchester City
Manchester City are currently eight points clear of Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table

Manchester City have signed a deal with Amazon Prime worth more than £10m for a behind-the-scenes TV series following the club through the 2017-18 season.

The Premier League has agreed to the series, likely to appear on Prime's on-demand video service in autumn 2018.

Its announcement comes a day after City posted financial figures showing a 21% increase in turnover to a record £473m.

"Amazon Prime Video is the perfect home for a ground-breaking project," said City chief executive Ferran Soriano.

"It will offer a unique and authentic inside view into Manchester City's season."

