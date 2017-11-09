Man City sign £10m-plus deal with Amazon Prime for behind-the-scenes TV series

From the section

Manchester City are currently eight points clear of Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table

Manchester City have signed a deal with Amazon Prime worth more than £10m for a behind-the-scenes TV series following the club through the 2017-18 season.

The Premier League has agreed to the series, likely to appear on Prime's on-demand video service in autumn 2018.

Its announcement comes a day after City posted financial figures showing a 21% increase in turnover to a record £473m.

"Amazon Prime Video is the perfect home for a ground-breaking project," said City chief executive Ferran Soriano.

"It will offer a unique and authentic inside view into Manchester City's season."