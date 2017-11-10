BBC Sport - Graham Potter: The English coach making a name for himself in Sweden
The English coach making a name for himself in Sweden
- From the section European Football
English coach Graham Potter speaks to Football Focus about reaching remarkable new heights with Swedish side Ostersunds.
Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday 11 November, 12:05GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired