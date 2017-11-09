Morgan Gibbs-White: Wolves players helping young midfielder develop

Morgan Gibbs-White has made two starts and six substitute appearances for Wolves

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White says the quality of the squad at Championship leaders Wolves is helping him develop.

The 17-year-old, who won the Under-17 World Cup with England last month, has played eight games for Wolves in total.

"I feel privileged to be part of such a big club. The players that the manager has brought in are unbelievable," Gibbs-White told BBC WM.

"To play with some of these amazing players is really good for my development and I can build off them."

The midfielder joined the club aged eight and made his first-team debut at the age of 16 as a second-half substitute in the FA Cup third-round victory at Premier League Stoke City in January.

"I have spent a while at this club and I love it," he continued. "The fans have been amazing and supported me throughout.

"2017 has been a crazy year with making my Wolves debut and pushing for the first team from there. Then I got injured and had a setback but the physios pushed me to get me where I am today."

World Cup glory with England

Gibbs-White, who scored England's second goal as they came from 2-0 down to beat Spain 5-2 in the Under-17 World Cup final, suffered a hairline fracture of the foot at the back end of last season.

And he says he was relieved just to make the World Cup after his problems with injury.

"I was lucky to go to the World Cup and I built my way to start in the quarters, semis and final and it really was so positive," Gibbs-White added.

"I still can't find the words to describe how crazy the experience was. To do it with such a great bunch of lads, I could ask for anything more.

"When I scored the equaliser I thought 'we are actually in this now, come on'. As soon as the final whistle went it was crazy, we were all jumping on each other. It was very special."