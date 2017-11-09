Sweden v Italy

Italy's Daniele de Rossi says he is happy Zlatan Ibrahimovic no longer plays for Sweden

Italy face striking problems for Friday's World Cup play-off first leg with Sweden at Friends Arena - as they bid to avoid missing the tournament for the first time since 1958.

Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti are not fully fit, and in-form Valencia forward Simone Zaza exacerbated a pre-existing knee injury in training.

Six Sweden players are one booking away from missing Monday's San Siro leg.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is among the at-risk players.

Italy's Daniele de Rossi is glad that Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from international football after Euro 2016 - where the Azzurri beat Sweden 1-0.

The Roma midfielder, aiming to play at a fourth World Cup, said: "I never want to play against him again, not even if he was 40 with a broken leg.

"We are expecting two games in which we cannot afford to make mistakes. The stakes are so high that the idea of shedding blood and sweat is appropriate. We must give everything right to the finish."

Sweden boss Janne Andersson has warned his players not to get themselves suspended for the second leg.

Andreas Granqvist, Emil Krafth, Jakob Johansson, Martin Olsson and Jimmy Durmaz are the other players one yellow card away from missing out in Milan.

"The players must absolutely not pick up any further bookings. It's very important," he said.