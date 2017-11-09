World Cup Qualifying - European - Play-off - 1st Leg
Sweden19:45Italy
Venue: Friends Arena

Sweden v Italy

Daniele de Rossi
Italy's Daniele de Rossi says he is happy Zlatan Ibrahimovic no longer plays for Sweden

Italy face striking problems for Friday's World Cup play-off first leg with Sweden at Friends Arena - as they bid to avoid missing the tournament for the first time since 1958.

Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti are not fully fit, and in-form Valencia forward Simone Zaza exacerbated a pre-existing knee injury in training.

Six Sweden players are one booking away from missing Monday's San Siro leg.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is among the at-risk players.

Italy's Daniele de Rossi is glad that Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from international football after Euro 2016 - where the Azzurri beat Sweden 1-0.

The Roma midfielder, aiming to play at a fourth World Cup, said: "I never want to play against him again, not even if he was 40 with a broken leg.

"We are expecting two games in which we cannot afford to make mistakes. The stakes are so high that the idea of shedding blood and sweat is appropriate. We must give everything right to the finish."

Sweden boss Janne Andersson has warned his players not to get themselves suspended for the second leg.

Andreas Granqvist, Emil Krafth, Jakob Johansson, Martin Olsson and Jimmy Durmaz are the other players one yellow card away from missing out in Milan.

"The players must absolutely not pick up any further bookings. It's very important," he said.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 10th November 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European fixtures

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France107211861223
2Sweden106132691719
3Netherlands106132112919
4Bulgaria104151419-513
5Luxembourg10136826-186
6Belarus10127621-155

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal109013242827
2Switzerland109012371627
3Hungary104151414013
4Faroe Islands10235416-129
5Latvia10217718-117
6Andorra10118223-214

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia1063120101021
2R. of Ireland10541126619
3Wales10451136717
4Austria104331412215
5Georgia10055814-65
6Moldova10028423-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109103633328
2Italy107212181323
3Albania104151013-313
4Israel104061015-512
5Macedonia103251515011
6Liechtenstein100010139-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium109104363728
2Greece105411761119
3Bos-Herze1052324131117
4Estonia103251319-611
5Cyprus10316918-910
6Gibraltar100010347-440

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712167922
2Croatia106221541120
3Ukraine10523139417
4Turkey104331413115
5Finland10235913-49
6Kosovo10019324-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Medway

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired