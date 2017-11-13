BBC Sport - Dementia in football: Alan Shearer has MRI scan for documentary

Dementia in football: Shearer has MRI scan

Former England captain Alan Shearer has an MRI scan as part of his investigation into whether there is a link between dementia and the regular heading of footballs.

Watch the full documentary, Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me, on BBC iPlayer

