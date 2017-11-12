BBC Sport - Should heading in football be banned for children under 11?
Should heading be banned for children under 11?
Alan Shearer hears a number of opposing views on the debate as to whether heading a football should be banned for children under 11, including his former teammate Les Ferdinand and Aston Villa captain, John Terry.
Watch Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me, Sunday 12 November, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
