Should heading be banned for children under 11?

Alan Shearer hears a number of opposing views on the debate as to whether heading a football should be banned for children under 11, including his former teammate Les Ferdinand and Aston Villa captain, John Terry.

Watch Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me, Sunday 12 November, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

