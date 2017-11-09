Watford & Stoke fined by Football Association for failing to control players
Watford and Stoke City have been fined £25,000 and £20,000 respectively for failing to control their players during their recent Premier League game.
The Football Association punishment relates to a 94th-minute incident during Stoke's 1-0 win on 28 October.
Stoke's Joe Allen clashed with Troy Deeney after the Watford captain tried to initiate an attack after Stoke kicked the ball out for an injury.
Deeney has since been banned for three matches for violent conduct.