Watford & Stoke fined by Football Association for failing to control players

Stoke and Watford players
Watford's Troy Deeney (second from right) will miss Premier League matches against Everton, West Ham and Newcastle for his part in the incident at Vicarage Road

Watford and Stoke City have been fined £25,000 and £20,000 respectively for failing to control their players during their recent Premier League game.

The Football Association punishment relates to a 94th-minute incident during Stoke's 1-0 win on 28 October.

Stoke's Joe Allen clashed with Troy Deeney after the Watford captain tried to initiate an attack after Stoke kicked the ball out for an injury.

Deeney has since been banned for three matches for violent conduct.

