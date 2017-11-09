Danny Rose: Mansfield boss Steve Evans says striker rumours are 'nonsense'

Media playback is not supported on this device Mansfield's Rose scores stunning scissor-kick goal

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans says rumours that leading scorer Danny Rose is set to leave are "utter nonsense".

Rose, 23, scored twice - including an eye-catching scissors kick - as the Stags beat non-league Shaw Lane 3-1 in last week's FA Cup first-round tie.

He now has 10 goals in 17 games this season, but Evans denied that Coventry and Notts County are showing interest.

"I hear and read utter nonsense about clubs in League Two trying to take him," Evans told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"But it is just nonsense."

Rose joined Mansfield from Bury in July 2016 and has scored 20 goals in a total of 59 appearances, 21 of which have come as a substitute.