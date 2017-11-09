Gary Bowyer: No indication Blackpool will not sign players in January

Gary Bowyer led Blackpool to promotion through the League Two play-offs in his first season in charge

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says there has been no indication they will not sign players in January despite the club's owners being ordered to pay £31m after losing a High Court case.

The Oyston family were found to have shown unfair prejudice against shareholders and were ruled to buy out former club president Valeri Belokon.

Owen Oyston and his son Karl both denied the accusations.

Bowyer said: "I've concentrated on the football [since the ruling]."

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, he continued: "We had been having conversations prior to the decision, as far as I'm concerned, there's no indication there's no opportunity to do some business in January.

"I'm sure we will catch up at the weekend."

The 45-year-old led the club to promotion back to League One in his first season in charge and is used to dealing with the pressure from outside the dressing room.

"It seems to be a blanket quote from myself ever since I've been in management. Things above me are out of my control so what we do do is concentrate on the football side," Bowyer added.

"I said it at Blackburn when there was all the turmoil with the owners and the number of managers in one year and I said it where when I took over and there was all the falling out with the fans and owner."