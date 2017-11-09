Falkirk: Kevin O'Hara banned for eight matches for verbal abuse of Dean Shiels

From the section

Kevin O'Hara has been banned for verbally abusing Dunfermline's Dean Shiels

Falkirk forward Kevin O'Hara has been handed an eight-match ban for "excessive misconduct" by a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal.

The charge relates to the verbal abuse of Dunfermline's Dean Shiels in a Challenge Cup match on 7 October.

The SFA disciplinary tribunal convened on Thursday and handed out the punishment.

O'Hara, 19, is a product of the Falkirk academy and has made 15 appearances for the first team.