Falkirk: Kevin O'Hara banned for eight matches for verbal abuse of Dean Shiels
Falkirk forward Kevin O'Hara has been handed an eight-match ban for "excessive misconduct" by a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal.
The charge relates to the verbal abuse of Dunfermline's Dean Shiels in a Challenge Cup match on 7 October.
The SFA disciplinary tribunal convened on Thursday and handed out the punishment.
O'Hara, 19, is a product of the Falkirk academy and has made 15 appearances for the first team.