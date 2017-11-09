Falkirk: Kevin O'Hara banned for eight matches for verbal abuse of Dean Shiels

Falkirk forward Kevin O'Hara has been handed an eight-match ban for "excessive misconduct" by a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal.

The charge relates to the verbal abuse of Dunfermline's Dean Shiels in a Challenge Cup match on 7 October.

The SFA disciplinary tribunal convened on Thursday and handed out the punishment.

O'Hara, 19, is a product of the Falkirk academy and has made 15 appearances for the first team.

