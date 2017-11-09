Remi Garde: Ex-Aston Villa boss named new Montreal Impact manager

Garde won just two of his 20 league games at Aston Villa

Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact have named former Aston Villa boss Remi Garde as their new manager.

It is the 51-year-old Frenchman's first job since leaving Villa Park in March 2016 after just 147 days in charge.

The side won only two of 20 Premier League games under him and were relegated at the end of the season.

"I feel a lot of excitement, a thirst to dive into something new," said Garde. "I am ready for the challenge. I have ideas and I have convictions."

He added: "I especially feel this urge to discover, to share, and to bring what I learned in Europe for a very long time to the Impact."

The Quebec-based club finished ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference last season, missing out on a play-off place.