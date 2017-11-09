BBC Sport - England manager Gareth Southgate says club-versus-country claims are nonsense
Club-v-country claims nonsense - Southgate
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says claims that there is a club-versus-country row are "nonsense" after several players withdrew from the squad to play friendlies against Germany and Brazil.
