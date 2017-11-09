Rangers: Jason Holt hoping to follow Ryan Jack into Scotland squad

Jason Holt scored as Rangers drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock at Ibrox

Midfielder Jason Holt hopes to be the next Rangers player to earn a spot in the Scotland squad.

The 24-year-old was delighted to see team-mate Ryan Jack earn a call-up for the friendly against Netherlands at Pittodrie on Thursday.

"Everyone's ambition would be to play for their country, but you need to be playing every week and playing well," he told the Rangers website.

"It's an aim I certainly have for the future."

Former Hearts player Holt, who has represented Scotland at under-19, 20 and 21 levels, has earned a recall to the Rangers starting line-up in their last three matches.

And after seeing Jack called up by interim Scotland boss Malky Mackay for the Netherlands friendly, Holt says earning national recognition is a target for many Scots in the Ibrox squad.

"It's great and I'm thoroughly delighted for Ryan," Holt added. "He really deserves it and obviously I'll be watching and wish him all the best in the game.

Holt is relishing working under interim manager Graeme Murty

"Hopefully in the future more boys can start stepping up and getting into the squads. That will come from our own performances and performing on a consistent basis.

"If we do that, then hopefully we have a chance."

Holt scored in the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Ibrox - Pedro Caixinha's last match as manager - and then kept his place in the side under caretaker boss Graeme Murty for the victories over Hearts and Partick Thistle.

Murty also took charge of the side earlier this year following the departure of Mark Warburton, and Holt says the players enjoy life under the Ibrox youth coach.

"He's been great," the midfielder added. "Before the Hearts game we never had much time so it was a case of going out there and touching up on a few details, but we had the whole week leading up to the Partick game where we worked on a few things, and I think all the boys have thoroughly enjoyed working under him.

"It makes it easier when you win games of football but all the boys enjoy working with him and I think you can see that in our performances."