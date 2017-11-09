Aaron Tshibola: Aston Villa midfielder's loan with MK Dons is cancelled

Aaron Tshibola scored one goal in 16 appearances for Milton Keynes Dons

Midfielder Aaron Tshibola has returned to Aston Villa after his season-long loan to League One side Milton Keynes Dons was cancelled.

The 22-year-old scored once in 16 games, with the goal coming against Brighton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Tshibola was sent-off in MK Dons' 4-1 defeat by Bradford on 7 October and has only played one more game since.

MK Dons said on Twitter: "The club would like to wish Aaron all the best for the future."