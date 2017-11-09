Aaron Tshibola: Aston Villa midfielder's loan with MK Dons is cancelled
Midfielder Aaron Tshibola has returned to Aston Villa after his season-long loan to League One side Milton Keynes Dons was cancelled.
The 22-year-old scored once in 16 games, with the goal coming against Brighton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.
Tshibola was sent-off in MK Dons' 4-1 defeat by Bradford on 7 October and has only played one more game since.
MK Dons said on Twitter: "The club would like to wish Aaron all the best for the future."