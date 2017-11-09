Aden Flint: Bristol City defender pleased to stay after 'stressful' summer

Bristol City have lost just one of the 15 games which Flint has played in this season

Defender Aden Flint says he is pleased he stayed at Bristol City following a period of uncertainty over the summer.

Flint, 28, was unsettled by transfer speculation in August, with the Robins rejecting two bids from Birmingham.

The centre-back has since starred for Lee Johnson's side, scoring four times in 12 Championship games to help them to fourth in the table.

"It was a stressful time in the summer not knowing what was going off," Flint told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I've just been working hard and enjoying my football - I've made my way back into the team and hopefully I can keep that.

"Now it's just down to me to keep my own individual place and help the team to keep up the great performances as well."

Birmingham are 22nd in the Championship - 18 points and 18 places behind City - and have already changed manager with Steve Cotterill replacing Harry Redknapp in September.

By contrast, Bristol City are five points off Championship leaders Wolves and will face Manchester United next month after reaching the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

"I've got two years left [on my contract] after this season, so for the time being I'm a Bristol City player and that's all I am focused on," added Flint.

"Anything can happen in football, but I'm enjoying it again - we're on some good form so hopefully we can finish as high as we can in the table and achieve our dream of getting to the Premier League."