Irish Premiership: Ballymena's David Jeffrey relishing Linfield visit

David Jeffrey (left) was Linfield manager for 17 years, a position now held by David Healy (right)

David Jeffrey is seeking a greater defensive effort from Ballymena when they host champions Linfield on Friday.

His team have conceded 32 goals in 14 league games this season, more than anyone outside of the relegation zone.

Ballymena drew 1-1 with Glentoran on Monday and Jeffrey wants them to build on an improved defensive display.

"With regards to set pieces, we defended much stronger and were more resolute but we have got to go and do that again on Friday," said Jeffrey.

Linfield thrashed Ballinamallard 6-0 in their last league outing and are now fourth in the Irish Premiership table, 11 points behind leaders Coleraine.

"They are coming off the back of a great result down in Ballinamallard, to win 6-0 when they played a fair part of the game with only 10 men was most impressive," stated the Ballymena boss.

"We're going to be coming up against the current double champions and this is another challenge for my players - to repeat the effort and work-rate and commitment and see where it takes us."

Ex-Linfield boss David Jeffrey (right) welcomes then Glasgow Rangers' player David Healy to Windsor Park for a friendly in 2012

Jeffrey won nine league championships and seven Irish Cups in a hugely successful 14-year managerial career as Linfield manager.

His Ballymena team currently lie in eighth place in the table.

"It is well documented I spent almost 30 years of my life at Windsor as a player and assistant manager and manager and you go in there with full respect, particularly given what Linfield achieved last year," said Jeffrey.

"But real footballing people understand this, yes you're coming up against Linfield but at this moment in time, I'm concerned with one club and that's Ballymena United."

Linfield manager David Healy has steadied the ship after a poor run of form with back-to-back victories.

"We always get it tight down in Ballymena and obviously big David is there and we will have to work hard to win the game, but the players are capable," Healy said.