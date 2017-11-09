Nigel Clough: Burton Albion manager encouraged despite lowly position

Nigel Clough has had two spells in charge of Burton Albion

Manager Nigel Clough says Burton Albion must have faith in the quality of their performances so far this season despite only being a point above the Championship relegation zone.

The Brewers beat Millwall 1-0 in their last match to earn their first away victory of the campaign.

But Clough said his side deserve more than their 13-point haul from 16 games.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. That's the feeling we are trying to nurture," the 51-year-old said.

The victory against the Lions on Saturday was just their their third league win this campaign and was "most welcome" going into the third international break off the season.

"We just needed a win after the wretched run in October," Clough added.

"October was such a poor return in terms of points - not performances - so to start off the month with three points was vital. It was about time we got a little bit of a break.

"It's a 30-game season for us. We can do nothing about what's gone now. Let's start from now.

"The only game that has been a true reflection so far has been Leeds. They deserved the 5-0, and possibly deserved more. We weren't very good and they were very good."