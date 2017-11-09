Guernsey FC twice throw away three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Whyteleafe

Dave Rihoy has scored four goals in his last four Guernsey FC appearances

Guernsey FC twice threw away a three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Whyteleafe.

Ross Allen put Guernsey ahead early on, before Dave Rihoy struck twice to put the home side 3-0 up after 36 minutes.

Sam Clayton pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute, but Guernsey's Craig Young looked to have made the game safe a minute later at Footes Lane.

But 60 seconds after that Jake Connaris made it 4-2, before Nkori-Venceslas Bola's 84th minute goal and an own goal with two minutes left.

The result was the first time Guernsey FC have dropped points having had a three-goal lead in their six-and-a-half-year history.

The point lifts the Green Lions up a place to 19th in the Isthmian League Division One South.