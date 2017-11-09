Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Malky Mackay, Rangers, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland caretaker manager Malky Mackay is set to hand starting debuts to Rangers' Ryan Jack, Celtic's Callum McGregor and Aberdeen's Ryan Christie against the Netherlands tonight. (Sun)

"My Scotland new boys deserve a bit of respect - they can go on and win over 50 international caps," says Malky Mackay. (Herald, subscription required)

Malky Mackay tries to create a "Champions League club" atmosphere as Scotland prepare for the friendly at Pittodrie. (Daily Mail)

Former manager Pedro Caixinha cost Rangers a fortune by selling Barrie McKay on the cheap insists the winger's agent. (Daily Record)

Hampden is the spiritual home of Scottish football and it should remain that way, says Kenny Dalglish.(Sky Sports)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace could be out of action until next year as he battles back from the groin operation he had in September. (Sun)

Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has dismissed suggestions the club could go bust if they fail to win Premiership promotion this season. (Scotsman)

Former Scotland skipper Barry Ferguson says Celtic's Callum McGregor and Hibs' John McGinn can be at the heart of the national team for years to come. (Sun)

Former Celtic star Virgil van Dijk reveals he's been coaching his old team-mate Nir Bitton in the art of defending as the midfielder fills in at the back for the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha turns down offer to return to the dugout with Mexican side Santos Laguna. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone players are 'among the most loyal in European football', according to a survey compiled by the Football Observatory. (Scotsman)

Defender Aaron Hughes, 38, could make a surprise appearance for Northern Ireland tonight in their World Cup qualification play-off against Switzerland, despite not playing for Hearts since 30 September due to a calf injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland U21 coach Scot Gemmill fears his players could lose focus if they go out with the sole aim of trying to impress interim senior boss Malky Mackay. (Daily Express, print edition)

Midfielder Glen Kamara says his focus is 100% on Dundee despite being in his native Finland bidding to make his debut on the international stage. (Evening Telegraph)

Rangers pair Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera are warned they must force their way into the Ibrox starting line up to make Mexico's World Cup squad. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Stuart McInally, who is set to start at hooker for Scotland against Samoa on Saturday, reveals that he almost retired a year ago. (Telegraph)

British Davis Cup captain Leon Smith is convinced Andy Murray won't make the same mistake again and look to return to Grand Slam tennis before his body is ready. (Scotsman)

Glasgow lock Jonny Gray is unfazed by recent speculation linking him with a move to England and is looking forward to getting back in a Scotland shirt after battling back from a wrist injury he suffered on the summer tour. (Scotsman)