BBC Sport - O'Neill urging Northern Ireland to grasp big opportunity
O'Neill urges NI to grasp big opportunity
- From the section Football
Michael O'Neill wants his Northern Ireland players to make home advantage count in Thursday's first leg of the World Cup play-off against Switzerland.
Northern Ireland are aiming to qualify for back-to-back major tournaments for the first time having been at Euro 2016.
The second leg against the higher-ranked Swiss is in Basel on Sunday, 12 November.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired