O'Neill urges NI to grasp big opportunity

Michael O'Neill wants his Northern Ireland players to make home advantage count in Thursday's first leg of the World Cup play-off against Switzerland.

Northern Ireland are aiming to qualify for back-to-back major tournaments for the first time having been at Euro 2016.

The second leg against the higher-ranked Swiss is in Basel on Sunday, 12 November.

