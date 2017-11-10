BBC Sport - Nobby Stiles' son 'utterly convinced' on link between dementia and football
Stiles' son 'convinced' on football dementia link
- From the section Football
Nobby Stiles' son John tells Alan Shearer he is "utterly convinced" that heading a football was responsible for his father's dementia.
Watch the full documentary, Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me, on Sunday 12 November, 22:30 GMT, BBC ONE.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired