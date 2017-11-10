BBC Sport - Nobby Stiles' son 'utterly convinced' on link between dementia and football

Stiles' son 'convinced' on football dementia link

Nobby Stiles' son John tells Alan Shearer he is "utterly convinced" that heading a football was responsible for his father's dementia.

Watch the full documentary, Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me, on Sunday 12 November, 22:30 GMT, BBC ONE.

Top videos

Video

Stiles' son 'convinced' on football dementia link

Video

Ball hit me on the back of my shoulder - Evans

Video

England beware - France's Kheirallah scores brilliant 90-metre try

Video

Yarnold wins skeleton bronze at World Cup

Video

Penalty decision can motivate us - O'Neill

Video

Where does Hamilton rank among F1 greats?

Video

GB surfer suffers injury riding monster wave

  • From the section News
Video

England need to learn respect from other countries - Aluko

Video

'You're funding the men, not the women? What? Why?'

Video

Shearer Meets Lascelles

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Club-v-country claims nonsense - Southgate

Video

From refugee to Olympian - Yusra Mardini's incredible journey

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired