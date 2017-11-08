Sunderland defender Lamine Kone out for up to 10 weeks with knee injury

Lamine Kone joined Sunderland from French club Lorient for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2016

Sunderland defender Lamine Kone is likely to be out of action until the new year because of a knee injury.

The 28-year-old, who has made 13 appearances for the Black Cats this season, suffered the injury in training last week.

Kone has nine caps for the Ivory Coast, but was not selected for their World Cup play-off against Morocco.

A statement on the Sunderland website said he was unlikely to play again for "eight to 10 weeks".